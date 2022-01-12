Yokogawa Enhances Cybersecurity and Safety for the OpreX Control and Safety System Lineup

Tokyo, Japan - January 12, 2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has obtained ISASecure CSA Level 1 certification from the ISA Security Compliance Institute* (ISCI) for its CENTUM™ VP integrated production control system, a product in the OpreX™ Control and Safety System family. With this certification, Yokogawa's CENTUM VP integrated production control system and ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system now both conform to the latest international security standards. In addition, the company has developed an enhanced version of ProSafe™-RS Lite that meets both explosion protection and marine standards, and an updated version of the Plant Resource Manager (PRM™) software that supports this latest version of the ProSafe-RS Lite.

Due in part to factors such as the increased reliance on remote system access during the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberattacks on production facilities are on the rise worldwide and are growing ever more sophisticated, and this is driving a rising awareness of the need for compliance with international standards. Components that receive ISASecure CSA certification conform to the IEC 62443-4-1 and IEC 62443-4-2 international standards pertaining to security for industrial automation and control systems. The ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system, which conforms to safety integrity level SIL3, and the ProSafe-RS Lite, which meets SIL2 standards, obtained ISASecure CSA Level 1 certification in May and July 2021, respectively.

For CENTUM VP to qualify for ISASecure CSA Level 1 certification, a cyclic redundancy check function has been added that periodically diagnoses the integrity of the programs and databases on a plant's field control stations. If an error is detected, a system alarm is issued. Upgrading to the latest CENTUM VP R6.09 also enables operators to access Collaborative Information Server screens from their human interface stations, thus enabling the acquisition in real time of data on the operational status of equipment and devices.

In line with efforts to enhance safety, ProSafe-RS R4.07 has been developed, as a result of which ProSafe-RS Lite now meets both explosion-protection standards (ATEX/IECEx/ECAS-Ex) and marine standards. This means that this SIL2 system can be installed in plants and facilities where there is a risk of explosions, and on LNG carriers and other vessels. By using it together with the SIL3-certified ProSafe-RS, which also meets both sets of standards, it is possible to optimize the cost of plant safety instrumentation based on the application. In addition, PRM R4.05 has been developed to support devices that are connected to ProSafe-RS Lite. PRM uses IT to detect signs of impending equipment malfunctions so that operators can be notified and take preemptive action, thus reducing the risk of failures.

With the development of highly secure and safe devices and systems, and the provision of support for their operation, Yokogawa is able to offer a wide range of control system solutions. The certification and functional enhancement of these solutions will contribute to safe and robust plant operations in many industries.

*1 ISA Security Compliance Institute & ISASecure CSA

Developed by the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI), the ISASecure CSA certification program focuses on the security of embedded devices and related components (software applications, host devices, and network devices). The ISCI's members come mainly from the International Society of Automation, and the principal activity of this organization is the promotion of security certification for industrial control systems and control devices. The ISASecure CSA certification program was launched in August 2019, replacing the ISASecure EDSA certification program. It complies with the International Electrotechnical Commission's IEC 62443-4-2 and IEC 62443-4-1 international standards for security in industrial automation and control systems.

About the CENTUM series

Yokogawa released its CENTUM distributed control system (DCS) in 1975, a world first. CENTUM VP is the ninth generation in the CENTUM series. Known for their rugged performance, CENTUM systems set high standards for engineering and technology excellence while ensuring backwards compatibility with previous system versions and support of the latest technology applications. Knowledge-driven engineering lies at the heart of CENTUM, a Yokogawa flagship product that has been proudly serving the process industry over the past 45+ years.

About ProSafe-RS

TÜV Rheinland, an independent certification body, has certified that ProSafe-RS can be used in SIL3 applications. Unlike conventional safety instrumented systems and distributed control systems, which are regarded as having different roles and functions and operate separately, the operation of ProSafe-RS and the CENTUM distributed control system can be fully integrated.

About PRM

The PRM software centrally manages large amounts of status and maintenance information from automation assets as well as production assets. PRM supports the FOUNDATION™fieldbus, HART®, ISA100 Wireless™, and PROFIBUS field digital communication protocols. PRM has various maintenance support functions, including online functions for monitoring and diagnosing devices and equipment.

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. CENTUM VP and ProSafe-RS are part of the OpreX Control and Safety System family, which is aligned under the OpreX Control category. With its various OpreX Control solutions, Yokogawa is able to quickly effect changes for its customers that lead to a transformation in such areas as management and operations, and provides highly reliable control technology that ensures high efficiency, high quality, and safe and stable plant operations. PRM is an OpreX Asset Management and Integrity family solution in the OpreX Transformation category. OpreX Transformation delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.

For more information

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.