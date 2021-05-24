Yokogawa Obtains ISASecure CSA Level 1 Certification for ProSafe-RS Safety Instrumented System, a Product in the OpreX Control and Safety System Family

Tokyo, Japan - May 24, 2021

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has obtained ISASecure CSA Level 1 certification from the ISA Security Compliance Institute*1 (ISCI) for its ProSafe™-RS safety instrumented system, a product in the OpreX™ Control and Safety System family. This is the first time a safety instrumented system has obtained this certification. Yokogawa has long emphasized the importance of cyber security with its safety instrumented systems, and this certification is expected to give customers even greater confidence in the use of this product.



ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system

Cyberattacks are on the rise worldwide, and are growing ever more sophisticated. In recent years, a number of attacks have targeted industrial control devices, resulting in lost production and the theft of information. In August 2017, a malware attack on a safety instrumented system was reported, and this has led to a call for enhanced cyber security measures to deal with the threat to these systems, which play a pivotal role in ensuring plant safety.

Yokogawa's ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system is certified for use in safety integrity level 3 (SIL3) applications. With regards to cyber security, it has held ISASecure EDSA certification since 2013. Replacing this certification program, ISASecure CSA certifies compliance with the IEC62443-4-2 and IEC62443-4-1 international standards pertaining to control device security. Receipt of this certification indicates that a product has been recognized by a third party as having security controls that conform to these international standards. Yokogawa also plans to obtain ISASecure CSA certification for the ProSafe-RS Lite SIL2 safety instrumented system, which was released in January of this year.

Through its development of highly-secure control devices and systems as well as the provision of support services, Yokogawa offers its customers a wide range of security solutions. Yokogawa will leverage this certification to accelerate its efforts to enhance the cyber security of its customers' plant operations.

*1 ISA Security Compliance Institute & ISASecure CSA

Developed by the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI), the ISASecure CSA certification program focuses on the security of embedded devices and related components (software applications, host devices, and network devices). The ISCI's members come mainly from the International Society of Automation, and the principal activity of this organization is the promotion of security certification for industrial control systems and control devices. The ISASecure CSA certification program was launched in August 2019, replacing the ISASecure EDSA certification program. It complies with the International Electrotechnical Commission's IEC 62443-4-2 and IEC 62443-4-1 international standards for security in control devices.

About ProSafe-RS

Released in February 2005, the ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system helps to prevent accidents by detecting abnormal conditions in plant operations and initiating emergency actions such as a plant shutdown. TÜV Rheinland, an independent certification body, has certified that ProSafe-RS can be used in SIL3 applications. Unlike conventional safety instrumented systems and distributed control systems, which are regarded as having different roles and functions and operate separately, the operation of ProSafe-RS and the CENTUM integrated control system can be fully integrated. ProSafe-RS is highly regarded by users and has been installed in more than 3,000 projects worldwide (as of April 2021).

Since 2017, Yokogawa has provided a comprehensive set of services, systems, and software packages under the Sustainable Safety Instrumented System concept that helps to ensure continued safety in plant operations.

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. One of the product groups that make up the OpreX Control category is the OpreX Control and Safety System family, which includes the ProSafe-RS. With its various OpreX Control solutions, Yokogawa is able to quickly effect changes for its customers that lead to a transformation in such areas as management and operations, and provides highly reliable control technology that ensures high efficiency, high quality, and safe and stable plant operations.

With the OpreX brand, Yokogawa will deliver integrated solutions that address specific needs and support its customers in their efforts to transform and grow their businesses.

