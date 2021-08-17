Yokogawa Signs Investment and Collaboration Agreements with Fluence Analytics

Tokyo, Japan - August 17, 2021

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has agreed to invest in Fluence Analytics, Inc., a US-based startup that provides combined hardware and software analytics solutions to polymer manufacturers. Additionally, the companies agreed to a global strategic business partnership for sales and deployment of new high-end models of the automatic continuous online monitoring of polymerization (ACOMP) system from Fluence Analytics. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Yokogawa Electric will commence customer trials with existing ACOMP models by the end of 2021, and will have exclusive or co-exclusive sales rights for the new models that will be launched in the future. The company will also handle engineering and all other system integration tasks and provide after-sales field services for its customers in the chemical industry.

As a general practice, in the manufacturing operation, the chemical industry relies on the analysis of polymerization reactions*1 at specific intervals to control the polymerization process. Typically, samples are manually extracted from the reactor and transported to a laboratory for analysis, an offline process that can take up to 5 hours to complete for a single datapoint. The time required for the analysis limits the ability to optimally control the reaction timing and maintain stable product quality. The safety of the technicians responsible for the manual extraction and transport of samples is also a concern.



ACOMP is currently the only system on the market with the online capability to continuously extract and analyze important aspects (viscosity, molecular weight, monomer concentration, solute concentration, etc.) of polymerization processes that produce plastics, rubber, paint, and other products. As evidenced by customers, this realtime monitoring of polymerization processes enables optimizations to be performed that enhance safety, quality, and yield as well as operational efficiency. Significant cost savings have also been observed.

Kenji Hasegawa, a Yokogawa Electric vice president and head of the Yokogawa Products Headquarters, commented, “We have been supporting the petrochemical industry through the provision of measurement and control solutions. By cooperating with Fluence Analytics, we will be able to offer additional value in polymerization processes. We look forward to providing our customers with these new systems, which, in addition to benefiting health, safety, and the environment, will enable the reduction of cycle time, eliminate the production of off-spec products, and produce an estimated US$1.5 million in cost savings per year based on average reactor size.”

“Our team is very excited to add Yokogawa Electric as a strategic partner and investor. Yokogawa's global leadership in measurement and process control technologies will be a major asset, enabling us to scale up operations, augment field engineering efforts, and expand our installed base throughout the world,” said Alex Reed, CEO of Fluence Analytics. “We look forward to working with Yokogawa as we continue optimizing polymerization processes and improving product quality, consistency, and yields for polymer manufacturers.”

*1 The combination of small molecules, called monomers, to form larger molecules (polymers)

About Fluence Analytics Inc.

Fluence Analytics delivers realtime industrial and laboratory analytics solutions to polymer manufacturers. The realtime data streams that are generated by the company's products provide novel insights into material properties. This enables customers to optimize and control polymerization processes—leading to greater yields, improved product quality, and reduced cycle times. Current investors include Energy Innovation Capital, a premier energy technology venture firm, Diamond Edge Ventures (CVC arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), JSR Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Visit www.fluenceanalytics.com to learn more about the company's solutions for realtime data acquisition and realtime optimization.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Fluence Analytics Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, or their respective holders.