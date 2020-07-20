Tokyo, Japan - July 20, 2020
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the release of new pressure and temperature sensors for the Sushi Sensor wireless industrial IoT (IIoT) solution in Europe, North America, and specific Southeast Asian markets, with the release in other markets set to follow at a later date. These additions to the Sushi Sensor lineup, part of the OpreX™ Asset Management and Integrity family, were first released in Japan in July 2019.
The new sensors facilitate the online collection of pressure and temperature data from equipment such as tanks and furnaces, and supplement the vibration and surface temperature monitoring capabilities of the integrated XS770A wireless vibration sensor launched in 2018. The expanded sensor lineup allows for equipment condition monitoring based on a wider variety of plant data. This in turn enables the reduction of equipment inspection man-hours and the detection of signs of equipment abnormalities at an early stage.
Left: XS110A/XS530 wireless pressure sensor
Right: XS110A/XS550 wireless temperature sensor
As manufacturers strive to improve productivity and the efficiency of their plant maintenance operations, they have a growing need for solutions that facilitate the collection of equipment data. This is driving demand for wireless sensors that are easier and cheaper to install than conventional wired devices. In March 2018, Yokogawa released the integrated XS770A wireless vibration sensor to meet the need for an environmentally robust wireless sensor solution that can improve plant maintenance efficiency. The XS770A is a LoRaWAN®*1 compliant equipment monitoring device with both vibration and surface temperature sensing capabilities. To meet its customers' needs for solutions that can monitor equipment conditions based on a wider variety of measurement data, Yokogawa has now developed for the Sushi Sensor solution new pressure and temperature sensors that also support the LoRaWAN protocol.
Kenji Hasegawa, a Yokogawa vice president and head of the IA Products and Service Business Headquarters, commented, "We can utilize our expanded Sushi Sensor portfolio to detect equipment anomalies by using AI to process the collected data. Moving forward, we will leverage AI to enable the use of equipment data for such applications as failure prediction and maintenance decision support. By applying our plant domain knowledge to this data, we will also help customers drive their digital transformation and deliver value through such means as improving plant productivity and efficiency. We look forward to demonstrating how Yokogawa's latest products and services can greatly help customers increase value in their plant operations."
Oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, electric power, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, food, iron and steel, water supply and wastewater treatment, metal, etc.
*1 A low power wide area (LPWA) wireless communication protocol that enhances energy efficiency and supports communications over long distances, and is increasingly in demand for industrial IoT applications
*2 When installed in an ambient temperature (23±2℃) environment and data is updated at 1-hour intervals
A wireless solution that can detect signs of equipment abnormalities by storing the data from small vibration, temperature, and pressure sensors on an on-premises server or in the cloud. This solution helps customers maintain their plants and manage their energy use.
In the IIoT field, sensors, cloud environments, and application software to analyze data are usually provided by multiple vendors. However, as a one-stop vendor, Yokogawa also provides a cloud environment in addition to the Sushi Sensor wireless solution consisting of wireless sensors and wireless network devices.
OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. The Sushi Sensor is an OpreX Asset Management and Integrity family solution, under the OpreX Transformation category, which delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.
With this brand, Yokogawa will deliver integrated solutions that address specific needs and support its customers in their efforts to transform and grow their businesses.
Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.
The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.
Sushi Sensor is a wireless solution for Industrial IoT (IIoT). It has excellent environmental resistance, and adapt LoRaWAN, a wide area wireless communication method that realizes power saving and long-distance communication.