Tokyo, Japan - July 20, 2020

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the release of new pressure and temperature sensors for the Sushi Sensor wireless industrial IoT (IIoT) solution in Europe, North America, and specific Southeast Asian markets, with the release in other markets set to follow at a later date. These additions to the Sushi Sensor lineup, part of the OpreX™ Asset Management and Integrity family, were first released in Japan in July 2019.

The new sensors facilitate the online collection of pressure and temperature data from equipment such as tanks and furnaces, and supplement the vibration and surface temperature monitoring capabilities of the integrated XS770A wireless vibration sensor launched in 2018. The expanded sensor lineup allows for equipment condition monitoring based on a wider variety of plant data. This in turn enables the reduction of equipment inspection man-hours and the detection of signs of equipment abnormalities at an early stage.



Left: XS110A/XS530 wireless pressure sensor

Right: XS110A/XS550 wireless temperature sensor

Development Background

As manufacturers strive to improve productivity and the efficiency of their plant maintenance operations, they have a growing need for solutions that facilitate the collection of equipment data. This is driving demand for wireless sensors that are easier and cheaper to install than conventional wired devices. In March 2018, Yokogawa released the integrated XS770A wireless vibration sensor to meet the need for an environmentally robust wireless sensor solution that can improve plant maintenance efficiency. The XS770A is a LoRaWAN®*1 compliant equipment monitoring device with both vibration and surface temperature sensing capabilities. To meet its customers' needs for solutions that can monitor equipment conditions based on a wider variety of measurement data, Yokogawa has now developed for the Sushi Sensor solution new pressure and temperature sensors that also support the LoRaWAN protocol.

Sensor Features

Improved sensor maintenance efficiency through modularization and enhanced battery life

Yokogawa has developed the XS530 pressure measurement module, the XS550 temperature measurement module, and the XS110A wireless communication module. The new sensors are configured by attaching either the XS530 or the XS550 to the XS110A. The XS110A has a replaceable battery that can be easily accessed by removing the communication module from the pressure or temperature measurement module. The new modules all have an environmentally robust design, and are dustproof, waterproof (IP66/67 certified) and explosion-proof (ATEX and IECEx certified. Certification pending in North America). The battery life has also been extended to 10 years*2. This reduces both the lifecycle cost and the frequency with which maintenance must be performed in often hazardous plant locations such as explosive environments or high places. Highly reliable pressure measurement

The XS530 pressure measurement module measures the gauge pressure (the pressure relative to atmospheric pressure) of gases and liquids in pipes and tanks. The wetted parts are all constructed of non-corrosive materials and the module is capable of withstanding high pressures. It has the high sensitivity necessary for low pressure measurements and can monitor both valve leakage and pipe/filter clogging. Wide temperature measurement range

The XS550 temperature measurement module supports dual input from nine thermocouple types (B, E, J, K, N, R, S, T, and C) regulated by the IEC standard, and can measure both high and low temperatures. Data from the module can be used to identify the condition in each stage of a multistage heat exchanger, monitor the energy loss from steam leaks, and monitor the temperature inside tanks and on refractory bulkheads.

Kenji Hasegawa, a Yokogawa vice president and head of the IA Products and Service Business Headquarters, commented, "We can utilize our expanded Sushi Sensor portfolio to detect equipment anomalies by using AI to process the collected data. Moving forward, we will leverage AI to enable the use of equipment data for such applications as failure prediction and maintenance decision support. By applying our plant domain knowledge to this data, we will also help customers drive their digital transformation and deliver value through such means as improving plant productivity and efficiency. We look forward to demonstrating how Yokogawa's latest products and services can greatly help customers increase value in their plant operations."

Major Target Markets

Oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, electric power, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, food, iron and steel, water supply and wastewater treatment, metal, etc.

Applications

Monitoring the pressure and temperature of equipment and devices such as heat exchangers, pumps, and tanks used in the above plants

Monitoring the temperature of refractory bulkheads in furnaces

*1 A low power wide area (LPWA) wireless communication protocol that enhances energy efficiency and supports communications over long distances, and is increasingly in demand for industrial IoT applications

*2 When installed in an ambient temperature (23±2℃) environment and data is updated at 1-hour intervals

Sushi Sensor Wireless Solution for the Industrial IoT

A wireless solution that can detect signs of equipment abnormalities by storing the data from small vibration, temperature, and pressure sensors on an on-premises server or in the cloud. This solution helps customers maintain their plants and manage their energy use.

In the IIoT field, sensors, cloud environments, and application software to analyze data are usually provided by multiple vendors. However, as a one-stop vendor, Yokogawa also provides a cloud environment in addition to the Sushi Sensor wireless solution consisting of wireless sensors and wireless network devices.

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. The Sushi Sensor is an OpreX Asset Management and Integrity family solution, under the OpreX Transformation category, which delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.

With this brand, Yokogawa will deliver integrated solutions that address specific needs and support its customers in their efforts to transform and grow their businesses.

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.