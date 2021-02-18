Tokyo, Japan - February 18, 2021
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the addition of the TB820D right angle scattered light turbidity detector, FC800D non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor unit, RC800D reagent type residual chlorine sensor unit, FLXA402T liquid analyzer for turbidity and chlorine, and PG400 pulse generator for clean unit to its OpreX™ Analyzers lineup for water treatment facilities. With the release of these new products, the same water purification technologies that have helped ensure high-quality drinking water in Japan will now be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan. They will become progressively available in the Americas, Europe, and China after April.
FC800D non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor unit (left), FLXA402T liquid analyzer for turbidity and chlorine (center), and TB820D right angle scattered light turbidity detector (right)
Water quality must be monitored regularly, and a swift response must be made to correct any deficiencies to ensure a safe supply of drinking water. The World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines state that turbidity and chlorine density should be tested on all drinking water supplies.
Since introducing the free available chlorine analyzer (non-reagent type) in 1962 and the turbidity transmitter in 1973, Yokogawa has been a leading supplier of turbidity and chlorine analyzers and has continuously improved these products to meet Japan's stringent water supply requirements. These latest analyzers utilize self-diagnostic functions that help streamline the maintenance of plants and facilities.
OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. The TB820D, FC800D, RC800D, and FLXA402T are part of the OpreX Analyzers product lineup, which is aligned under the OpreX Measurement category. The OpreX Measurement category includes field equipment and systems for highly precise measurement, data collection, and analysis.
With this brand, Yokogawa will deliver integrated solutions that address specific needs and support its customers in their efforts to transform and grow their businesses.
SENCOM 4.0 technology platform gives you more insight with reliable measurement by digital communication. This has been extended to Turbidity and Chorine measurement technologies.