Tokyo, Japan - February 18, 2021

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the addition of the TB820D right angle scattered light turbidity detector, FC800D non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor unit, RC800D reagent type residual chlorine sensor unit, FLXA402T liquid analyzer for turbidity and chlorine, and PG400 pulse generator for clean unit to its OpreX™ Analyzers lineup for water treatment facilities. With the release of these new products, the same water purification technologies that have helped ensure high-quality drinking water in Japan will now be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan. They will become progressively available in the Americas, Europe, and China after April.



FC800D non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor unit (left), FLXA402T liquid analyzer for turbidity and chlorine (center), and TB820D right angle scattered light turbidity detector (right)

Development Background

Water quality must be monitored regularly, and a swift response must be made to correct any deficiencies to ensure a safe supply of drinking water. The World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines state that turbidity and chlorine density should be tested on all drinking water supplies.

Since introducing the free available chlorine analyzer (non-reagent type) in 1962 and the turbidity transmitter in 1973, Yokogawa has been a leading supplier of turbidity and chlorine analyzers and has continuously improved these products to meet Japan's stringent water supply requirements. These latest analyzers utilize self-diagnostic functions that help streamline the maintenance of plants and facilities.

Features

Industry-standard analyzer technology

Yokogawa analyzers make use of transmitted and scattered light turbidity measurement techniques that have been accepted for use as a de facto standard by water utility companies in Japan, and their reliability is widely acknowledged. Improved efficiency through self-diagnostics, wireless communications, and remote monitoring

The TB820D right angle scattered light turbidity detector, FC800D non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor unit, and RC800D reagent type residual chlorine sensor unit utilize self-diagnostic functions that can detect when maintenance is due, and when faults have occurred. The RC800D can also detect when measurement fluid has run out. Furthermore, the FLXA402T liquid analyzer for turbidity and chlorine is designed to link with these other sensors, convert the detected values, and relay that data wirelessly to the cloud so that it can be monitored remotely from any location. Reducing the necessity for on-site operation and maintenance enables facilities whose equipment is distributed over a wide area to operate more efficiently. Reduced implementation costs through the connection of multiple sensors

Unlike similar products currently available on the global market, the FLXA402T analyzer can be connected to two turbidity detectors and chlorine sensor units simultaneously. At sites that require the use of multiple sensors, this helps to hold down implementation costs.

Major Target Markets

Water supply

Applications

TB820D right angle scattered light turbidity detector: Management of water intake, sedimentation, purification, distribution, and other processes at water treatment facilities

FC800D non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor unit: Free available chlorine density management in water purification, distribution, and supply

RC800D reagent type residual chlorine sensor unit: Management of water intake, sedimentation, purification, distribution, and other processes at water treatment facilities Management of industrial-use water facilities Water quality control for large boilers

FLXA402T liquid analyzer for turbidity and chlorine: Used with TB820D, FC800D, and RC800D

PG400 pulse generator for clean unit: Self-cleaning module for TB820D

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. The TB820D, FC800D, RC800D, and FLXA402T are part of the OpreX Analyzers product lineup, which is aligned under the OpreX Measurement category. The OpreX Measurement category includes field equipment and systems for highly precise measurement, data collection, and analysis.

With this brand, Yokogawa will deliver integrated solutions that address specific needs and support its customers in their efforts to transform and grow their businesses.

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.