Tokyo, Japan - February 19, 2021
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it will begin providing OpreX™ Batch Solution on March 17. This solution for batch manufacturing applications eliminates the overlap between process control system (PCS) and manufacturing execution system (MES) related work and helps to enhance efficiency through all phases of the plant lifecycle, from design and engineering to actual operation, modification, and expansion. For use as a central element of OpreX Batch Solution, Yokogawa has also developed Integrated Recipe Manager (IRM), and will be releasing this product on the same date.
In many areas of the specialty chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries, product lifecycles are becoming shorter while at the same time product variety is increasing. In addition to needing to rapidly develop and deliver new products, batch manufacturers face the challenge of maintaining stable operations while dealing with shortages in the availability of experienced personnel.
To address these issues, Yokogawa is offering OpreX Batch Solution, an integrated portfolio for batch manufacturing processes that is aligned with both the ISA-88 Batch Control standard and the ISA-95 Enterprise-Control System Integration standard.
*A batch process recipe that defines the manufacturing process for a specific product, specifying the requirements for items such as equipment, settings, materials, formulas, and procedures.
OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. OpreX Batch Solution is in the OpreX Transformation category. OpreX Transformation delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.
