Yokogawa Releases OpreX Multi-Sensing Remote I/O VZ20X Analog Sensing Unit

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has developed the OpreX™ Multi-Sensing Remote I/O as an addition to its OpreX Components lineup. OpreX Multi-Sensing Remote I/O devices accurately obtain data from multiple sensors, convert it to a digital format, and transfer it to a higher-level system for monitoring. The first model is the VZ20X Analog Sensing Unit, which is being released for sale on August 31 in 64 countries and regions in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The smallest-in-class VZ20X is a high-speed, high-precision, and highly noise-resistant device that is capable of simultaneously collecting data from analog sensors on up to 120 channels. With a height and width less than that of a typical business card and weighing less than 200g, it is suitable for installation wherever space is at a premium, including on production equipment.

Leveraging such characteristics and the capabilities of Yokogawa's AI technology, users of the VZ20X will be able, for example, to detect when an abnormality is likely to occur on a production line so that condition-based maintenance (CBM) can be performed at a suitable time. The VZ20X is also able to accurately collect data needed for the development of components such as the on-board batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs), and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).



OpreX Multi-Sensing Remote I/O VZ20X Analog Sensing Unit

Development Background

The need for a compact, high-speed, and high-precision device capable of simultaneously collecting data from multiple sensors

While unmanned transport vehicles, advanced automation, and other such technologies are increasingly being used to reduce labor costs at logistics and production facilities, there are still many areas where equipment and processes are managed using analog technology. Detecting early signs of deterioration in such facilities is a challenge, and failures can lead to unplanned shutdowns and reduced operating rates. With CBM, there is an increasing need for compact devices that can be easily retrofitted to existing facilities and solutions to enable the rapid and accurate collection and digitalization of event-driven data from multiple locations.

The world is seeing innovation in the automotive technologies used in EVs, PHVs, FCVs, and other vehicle types. To ensure high-quality outcomes in the development of components such as automobile batteries and in the conduct of environmental and performance tests, it is important to obtain highly reliable data. As such, it is necessary to simultaneously collect data from multiple sensors at high speeds and with a high level of precision.

Features

World-class compact design Shorter and narrower than a business card and weighing less than 200g, the VZ20X is suitable for installation in tight spaces. As well as minimizing the need for the reconfiguration of existing production equipment, it is ideally sized to be mounted on unmanned transport vehicles and other vehicle types for the running of battery performance assessments, performance of preventive maintenance, etc.

Easy connection of devices using push-in connections and ferrule terminals.

Power can also be supplied via USB (Type C).

High-speed, high-precision, multi-channel synchronization, and high noise resistance High-speed: Analog input signals can be sampled at 1 millisecond (0.001 seconds) intervals.

High precision: Synchronization accuracy of ±100 microseconds (1 microsecond = 1 millionth of a second), measurement accuracy of ±0.05%, temperature measurements accurate to within ±0.16℃ or less, and voltage measurements accurate to ±1mV

Multi-channel synchronization: With each module having 8 channels, a maximum of 15 units can be connected, enabling simultaneous measurement across up to 120 channels.

High noise resistance: Input channels are insulated from each other, so data can be accurately measured even in a noisy environment. Support for a range of analog sensors A single module can accept a wide range of analog inputs including DC voltage signals, unified signals, resistance signals, and temperature signals from sensors such as thermocouples (TC) and 3-wire/4-wire resistance temperature detectors (RTD). By accommodating inputs from a variety of analog sensors, it facilitates the monitoring and control of a wide range of variables including voltage, temperature, humidity, pressure, and vibration.

Major Target Markets

Transport and logistics, automobiles and machinery, electronic devices, energy and materials, food and agriculture

Applications

Obtaining precise data from multiple sensors and forwarding it to higher-level systems that perform monitoring

CBM of facilities in production and logistics sites

Testing at R&D institutes: performance assessment tests in product development processes and safety and reliability tests in product quality inspection processes

Typical Uses



Maintenance of production/logistics facilities

Extremely compact and light, the module can easily be mounted on unmanned transport vehicles, production lines, and the like. When used together with the GA10*1 data logging software and the e-RT3 Plus real-time OS controller, this device not only facilitates high-precision data gathering and monitoring but also is able to utilize Yokogawa's proprietary AI technology to perform abnormality detection and cause analysis. This leads to reduced downtime and improves operational efficiency.

Development of components such as on-board batteries for EVs, PHVs, and FCVs



Zoom Development of components such as on-board batteries for EVs, PHVs, and FCVs

When used in combination with the GA10 software, the module enables the fast and precise collection and monitoring of synchronized data from multiple channels that is needed to ensure high quality outcomes in the testing and development of automobile components. Furthermore, thanks to its excellent noise resistance, this product is able to accurately gather data even when the device under test, such as an inverter (power converter), is a noise source.



Automobile environmental, performance, and reliability testing

This module ensures quality outcomes in endurance and environmental tests by enabling the synchronized and highly precise collection and monitoring of data on variables such as temperature, humidity, pressure, and dew point that impact the vehicle operating environment.

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. The OpreX Multi-Sensing Remote I/O is part of the OpreX Components product lineup, which is aligned under the OpreX Measurement category. The OpreX Measurement category includes field equipment and systems for highly precise measurement, data collection, and analysis. For more information, visit https://www.yokogawa.com/solutions/solutions/oprex/.

