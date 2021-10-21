Yokogawa Wins Water Supply Management System Order from National Water Company of Senegal

Tokyo, Japan - October 21, 2021

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that its subsidiary Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation along with Toyota Tsusho Corporation have received an order from Societe Nationale Des Eaux Du Senegal (National Water Company of Senegal) for the construction of a water supply management system. The work is to be undertaken as part of the Mamelles Sea Water Desalination Project, which is being financed by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The construction of this water distribution network monitoring system will stabilize water supply and improve service throughout the Dakar Region. This is Yokogawa's first order for a water supply management system in Senegal.



Water supply management system and measurement instruments

Zoom

Around 80% of Senegal's industrial activity takes place in Dakar, and the population of this city has been increasing in recent years. In addition to looking for ways to ensure a safe supply of water to this city, Senegal is working to diversify its water sources and reduce loss from water leakage.

The water supply management system to be constructed by Yokogawa Solution Service and Toyota Tsusho will improve access to the water pipe network and thereby ensure the supply of safe water to Dakar. Yokogawa Solution Service will install sensors to collect flowrate and pressure data at around 200 locations in Dakar's water pipe network and construct a water supply management system that is capable of locating water leaks and other such problems. This will contribute toward the achievement of the project goals, which call for the achievement of at least a two million ton reduction in annual water losses caused by leaks in the water pipe network, and an increase in the 24-hour water supply rate from the current 70% to 100%.

To improve the supply of safe water in emerging and developing countries, Yokogawa Solution Service and Yokogawa Group companies will leverage the rich track record and wealth of water supply and wastewater treatment know-how that the company has gained in Japan.

Project overview

Location Dakar Region, Republic of Senegal Customer National Water Company of Senegal Scope of work Dakar water supply management system construction

- Water pipe network monitoring system

- Water leakage management system

- District metered area remote monitoring system

- Training in operation of the above systems Expected completion First half of 2024

