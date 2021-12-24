Yokogawa Enters into Capital and Business Alliance with GlyTech, Inc., a Leader in the Application of Glycan Technologies

Tokyo, Japan - December 24, 2021

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has invested in GlyTech, Inc., a Kyoto-based company with leading-edge technologies in the synthesis of glycans, which influence cell metabolism and functional changes. The companies will partner with the aim of establishing biosynthesis processes that utilize the structures of glycans and molecules, and building a platform to optimize biopharmaceutical production.

There are high expectations for the future of biopharmaceuticals due to their high efficacy and reduced risk of side effects in comparison to traditional small molecule drugs. A variety of technologies are needed for their development and commercialization, and one of these is technology that enables the high-level control of glycan structure. Glycans perform a variety of functions that include cell-cell interaction and recognition, and play a role in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. As such, it is expected that new biopharmaceuticals will be developed and commercialized and the market will grow if progress can be made in the analysis of glycan functions and in the design, synthesis, and production of glycans for specific applications.

GlyTech is a venture company that has constructed a library of glycans with complex and diverse patterns and structures, and possesses technology for the addition of characterized glycans to biopharmaceuticals that rely on glycoproteins as their active ingredient. In addition to increasing the functionality of glycoproteins, the company has been successful in the production of high purity glycans. By combining this with Yokogawa’s abundant know-how and proven track record with quality control, manufacturing execution, and productivity improvement in pharmaceutical plants, the companies look to maximize synergy and accurately control the structure of difficult-to-handle glycans, thus contributing to the quality and stable supply of biopharmaceuticals.

GlyTech CEO Hiroaki Asai says, “For the development of biopharmaceuticals, it is extremely important to control the structure of glycans. However, advanced knowledge and technology are required for the flexible design of glycan number, position, and structure and the rigorous implementation of quality management and maintenance in line with regulatory standards. By working closely with Yokogawa to hold down biopharmaceutical development costs and improve production efficiency, I hope that we will see broad growth in the adoption of innovative biopharmaceutical products.”

Tsuyoshi Abe, vice president and general manager of Yokogawa’s Marketing headquarters, says, “I believe that GlyTech’s glycan synthesis technology will create unique value for the next generation. In addition to pharmaceuticals and food products that protect people’s health, this technology can also be used in applications such as biomaterials. We will accelerate our joint research into biosynthesis processes, establish an efficient production platform, and bring about a raft of innovations that will help to make the bioeconomic society a reality.”

Overview of GlyTech, Inc.

Established: April 2012

Location: Kyoto, Japan

President & CEO: Hiroaki Asai

Number of Employees: 22

Business: Supporting the use of human-type glycans in drug discovery and the development of new drugs based on the production of glycans

Website: https://www.glytech-inc.com/

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

All company names, group names, product names, service names, and logos used in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GlyTech, Inc., or the relevant company or group.