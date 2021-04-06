Tokyo, Japan - April 6, 2021

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has developed the TDLS8200 probe type tunable diode laser spectrometer and will release it for sale on May 6 as part of its OpreX™ Analyzer family. While featuring the same low installation cost, high measurement stability, and high reliability of the preceding TDLS8100, the TDLS8200 will be able to simultaneously measure oxygen, carbon monoxide, and methane gas concentrations directly and at high speed. In addition to having the ability to simultaneously measure three different gas types, the TDLS8200 will be enhanced this year with the release of a version that will be able to perform measurements in environments where temperatures range up to 850℃. This will enable the stable and simultaneous measurement of oxygen, carbon monoxide, and methane in plant boilers and heating furnaces and thereby facilitate efficient combustion control and safe operation.



Development Background

Any excess air that is supplied when controlling combustion in a heating furnace will absorb heat inside the furnace before exiting via the stack. In addition to resulting in heat loss, this can generate large volumes of nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, a source of air pollution. On the other hand, if insufficient air is supplied, complete combustion will not occur, resulting in energy loss, the emission of carbon monoxide and black smoke, and residual methane. Carbon monoxide and methane are flammable gases that can readily form an explosive mixture with air if allowed to accumulate inside a furnace.

As such, there is the need at oil & gas, petrochemical, electric power, iron and steel, and ceramics plants to monitor the concentrations of oxygen, carbon monoxide, and methane inside furnaces in order to control and thereby ensure an efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe combustion process.

Features

Efficient combustion and safety through stable and simultaneous measurement of oxygen, carbon monoxide and methane

The most significant feature of the TDLS8200 is its dual laser light sources and optics, which give it the ability to simultaneously measure oxygen, carbon monoxide, and methane concentrations for combustion control. Its direct measurement system relies on the use of lasers, which are easier to maintain than conventional sampling systems and are more robust than catalyst-based sensors. This ensures the stable, simultaneous, and lossless measurement of oxygen and carbon monoxide concentrations. Simple replacement of sampling system

The TDLS8200 is a probe type product that is easy to install. An existing sampling point or probe can simply be swapped with the TDLS8200, which can be mounted at the same opening where the previous instrument was installed. As no additional sampling devices need to be installed, the TDLS8200 has a very compact footprint. Planned release of enhanced version that will be capable of making measurements in environments with temperatures up to 850℃

The TDLS8200 that is to be released on May 6 will be able to handle high temperatures of 600℃, meaning it can be used in applications such as boilers and exhaust stacks. Due for release this year, an enhanced version of the TDLS8200 will be capable of performing measurements in temperatures ranging up to 850℃, opening up this instrument's use for applications such as heating furnaces.

Major Target Markets

Oil & gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, electric power, iron and steel, and ceramics

Applications

Heating furnace and boiler combustion control and safety monitoring

Yokogawa's Laser Gas Analyzers

Yokogawa's laser gas analyzers use a method called tunable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLS) to detect gas concentrations. They offer superior real-time performance because they are installed on ducts and do not require a sampling system, so they can measure concentrations directly and at high speed. They use a spectrum area method that calculates the gas concentration from the area in a light absorption distribution chart, which enables stable concentration measurement even in an environment where the temperature and pressure fluctuates or where other types of gas or large amounts of dust are present. Since their release in 2008, Yokogawa's laser gas analyzers have entered wide use around the world thanks to their high reliability and superior performance in challenging environments. To date, Yokogawa has offered two models: the TDLS8000 and the TDLS8100. The TDLS8000 comes with a separate light launcher and detector and is suitable for measuring the concentration of high-temperature and high-pressure gases even in the presence of large amounts of dust, and the TDLS8100 is capable of measuring the concentration of gases where the flow rate falls within the range of 1 to 30 meters per second. The addition of a third model, the TDLS8200, to this lineup will enable the simultaneous measurement of two gas types.

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. The TDLS8200 probe type tunable diode laser spectrometer is part of the OpreX Analyzers product lineup, which is aligned under the OpreX Measurement category. The OpreX Measurement category includes field equipment and systems for highly precise measurement, data collection, and analysis.

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

