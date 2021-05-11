Tokyo, Japan - May 11, 2021
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has fundamentally revised its long-term business framework and drawn up Accelerate Growth 2023, a new mid-term business plan for the period to the end of fiscal year 2023, aiming for sustainable growth by solving broad social issues.
In fiscal 2018, Yokogawa announced the Transformation 2020 mid-term business plan and has since worked to transform itself by means such as growing and improving the profitability of existing businesses, creating new businesses in growth markets, and improving productivity by optimizing the business functions that will support these activities. Under the new mid-term business plan, Accelerate Growth 2023, Yokogawa aims to establish a business structure centered on addressing broad social issues to enable sustainable growth while expanding its contribution to society and the environment.
When Yokogawa developed the Transformation 2017 mid-term business plan in fiscal 2015, it established a long-term business framework that defined where the company wished to be in 10 years, and described the direction needed to get there. This framework was partly revised when drawing up the following mid-term business plan, Transformation 2020. In drawing up the Accelerate Growth 2023 mid-term business plan, the long-term business framework has been thoroughly revised to aim for sustainable growth by providing shared value to society, taking into consideration the potential major changes in the business environment during the next 10 years.
The vision statement outlining where Yokogawa wishes to be 10 years from now has been revised as follows.
Through autonomy and symbiosis, Yokogawa will create sustainable value and lead the way in solving global issues.
In today's world, everything is increasingly interconnected in complex ways. According to the system of systems (SoS) concept, multiple independently operating and managed systems coordinate together to achieve a purpose that lies beyond the capabilities of any single system. In such a world, Yokogawa will promote effective connections and create value through overall optimization driven by integration, autonomy, and digitalization. Yokogawa will achieve this through IA2IA*1 and smart manufacturing*2 and aspire to lead the way forward as an integrator in a world where entire societies function as an SoS.
In line with the changes in the business environment, and to enable growth in business areas where Yokogawa can leverage the technologies, expertise, and advantages that it has cultivated, the company has reorganized from a traditional product- and function-oriented structure to one that is centered on key industrial sectors, and will accelerate its business expansion and transition to a solution business model.
The measuring instruments business segment and also the new businesses and other business segment, which includes amnimo and aviation, are categorized separately as they need to maintain independent business operations due to the characteristics of their products and sales channels. However, in terms of the value that will be offered 10 years from now, they share the same direction as the other segments.
For the company to achieve the ideal state 10 years from now that is defined in the long-term business framework, Yokogawa has formulated four key strategies and priority measures for each to be focused on during the three-year period until 2023. Each key strategy is outlined below.
Four basic strategies of Accelerate Growth 2023
Zoom
|Performance indicators
|Target value
|Growth in orders received
|8-10% / year
|Growth in net sales
|4-6% / year
|Growth in earnings per share (EPS)
|16-18% / year
|Return on sales (ROS)
|10% (fiscal 2023)
|Return on equity (ROE)
|10% or more (fiscal 2023)
|Operating cash flow
|140 billion yen or more (cumulative over three years)
In the process of revising the long-term business framework and drawing up the mid-term business plan, the company reexamined its raison d'etre, and formulated Yokogawa's Purpose, a simple statement on what significance our existence has to customers and society.
Utilizing our ability to measure and connect, we fulfill our responsibilities for the future of our planet.
“Measure” represents Yokogawa's origin, and “connect” refers to the value Yokogawa creates by connecting information, organizations, and industries. This ability is a core competence that Yokogawa will never lose. Yokogawa's Purpose expresses the company's aspirations to use this ability to solve various social issues and create a future where humanity and planet Earth can co-exist together in symbiotic harmony.
Overview of Yokogawa's long-term business framework and mid-term business plan
Zoom
*1 An initiative to promote the evolution from industrial automation to industrial autonomy (IA2IA) by incorporating DX enablers such as robotics and blockchain technology
*2 Employing DX and IA2IA to progressively achieve autonomy in manufacturing sites, enterprises, and supply chains to dramatically improve productivity
The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.