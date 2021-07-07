Yokogawa Launches OpreX Data Model Broker, a Plant Data Transformation Platform

Tokyo, Japan - July 7, 2021

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the development and release of OpreX™ Data Model Broker, a plant data transformation platform in the OpreX Connected Intelligence lineup. OpreX Data Model Broker automatically verifies the consistency of data in different plant designs and instrumentation systems and enables their inter-utilization by applying ontology*, an AI technique, in database operation and management. Design Data Validation, the first component to be released by Yokogawa for this platform, assists in the complicated and time-consuming task of systematically identifying and confirming inconsistencies between piping and instrument diagrams (P&ID) and 3D piping diagrams. By automatically identifying such inconsistencies in massive volumes of data, this component greatly enhances work efficiency and drastically reduces the number of man-hours required for such work.



OpreX Data Model Broker Design Data Validation component

* IDF: Intermediate Data File

Zoom

Development Background

With the increases in plant size and sophistication in recent years, the facilities installed in these plants have grown ever more complex. When a plant is built or expanded, the departments responsible for each area of work use different design tools. The same is true with systems, for which there are not only design and specification documents but also diagrams from device and equipment vendors, and engineering data from different system suites. In many cases, vastly time-consuming manual checks must be performed to ensure there is complete consistency in all data. While 3D piping diagrams usually number in the few thousands, there can be 10,000 or more of these documents with a large-scale project, and all this data is currently checked manually. As such, there is a strong demand for a system that uses digital technology to increase data interoperability and ensure its reliability.

To meet this very pressing need, Yokogawa has developed OpreX Data Model Broker, a plant data transformation platform that promotes the interoperability and increased utilization of data throughout the plant life cycle.

Features

The following consistencies are automatically verified by Design Data Validation in the OpreX Data Model Broker:

Piping attribute information

Cross-checks the piping attribute information in P&ID and 3D piping diagrams. Piping component attribute information and sequences

Validates attribute information for each piping component as well as the sequences of them. Flange specifications

If a change to a piping specification is designated for a valve end in a P&ID, it validates the piping specifications for the relevant valve and associated flange in the 3D piping diagram. Flow direction for piping components

Checks that the flow direction for each piping component in the 3D piping diagram matches the process flow direction in the P&ID.

* Ontology is one of the approaches in AI technology. It is a concept or mechanism for defining the meaning of information and aims to make computers mimic how humans understand the meaning of information.

Major Applications

Verification of P&ID and 3D piping diagrams during the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phase for petroleum, chemical, and other plant construction or expansion projects

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. OpreX Data Model Broker is an OpreX Connected Intelligence family product in the OpreX Transformation category, which delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced technologies and services in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, food, and water. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding increasingly complex production, operations management, and the optimization of assets, energy, and the supply chain with digitally enabled smart manufacturing, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a more sustainable society through more than 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.