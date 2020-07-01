Tokyo, Japan - July 1, 2020

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the development and July 1 release of the PRM™ Commissioning Support Package R1.02, an OpreX™ Asset Management and Integrity family solution that is used to perform plant commissioning*1 and periodic maintenance.

The PRM Commissioning Support Package R1.02 uses field digital technology to improve efficiency in commissioning and periodic maintenance. With this upgrade to PRM Commissioning Support Package R1.01, support for Windows® 10 and a new function that improves work efficiency have been added.



[ PRM Commissioning Support Package R1.02 ]

Zoom

Development Background

Field digital technology using open field digital communication protocols such as FOUNDATION™ Fieldbus and HART® is increasingly being deployed in plants, enabling the sharing between field devices and control systems of device information other than measured values that can be used to maintain the plant equipment.

Yokogawa's PRM Commissioning Support Package makes use of field digital technology to improve efficiency with plant commissioning by automating loop checks and facilitating the checking of connections between devices. Manual loop checks are labor intensive as they require all installed field devices to be individually operated. Deployment of the PRM Commissioning Support Package reduces the time required to check communications between field devices and control systems, helps to prevents human error, speeds up commissioning, and improves the overall quality of commissioning and maintenance work.

With this latest upgrade to the PRM Commissioning Support Package, Yokogawa has enhanced its functionality to meet the need for further reductions in plant commissioning and periodic maintenance time, and the need for support of the latest operating systems.

Enhancements

New function that improves work efficiency

A new function for the early detection of field device connection errors has been added. By automatically comparing the tag information defined in the control system/safety instrumented system engineering environment with the tag information set for each field device, this quickly and efficiently detects device connection errors. Support for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016

Support for the latest operating systems has been added: For PCs, Windows 10 Enterprise 64-bit and Windows 10 Enterprise 2016 LTSB 64-bit are now supported; for servers, Windows Server 2016 Standard 64-bit and Windows Server 2008 R2 Standard 64-bit are now supported.

About the PRM Commissioning Support Package

This package facilitates plant commissioning and periodic maintenance tasks. For connections between FOUNDATION Fieldbus and HART field devices and Yokogawa's CENTUM™ VP*2 integrated production control system and ProSafe™-RS*2 safety integrated system, it improves work efficiency by performing connection checks, range checks, linearization checks, and loop checks in simulated output mode, and also generates work reports.

When used together with Yokogawa's PRM™*2 field device management package, the PRM Commissioning Support Package improves the efficiency of plant commissioning and periodic maintenance tasks.



[ Input Loop Check ]

*1 The checking of newly installed plant components such as field devices, piping systems, and control systems to verify that they are working as designed. For example, the interlock logic and operation of control systems and field devices are checked, and loops are checked by sending simulated signals between field devices and control systems.

*2 CENTUM VP and ProSafe-RS are OpreX Control and Safety System family solutions, and PRM is an OpreX Asset Management and Integrity family solution.

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. The PRM Commissioning Support Package is an OpreX Asset Management and Integrity family solution in the OpreX Transformation category, which delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.

With this brand, Yokogawa will deliver integrated solutions that address specific needs and support its customers in their efforts to transform and grow their businesses.

Major Target Markets

Industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, iron and steel, pulp and paper, electric power, and wastewater treatment

Applications

Field device maintenance and start up support

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.