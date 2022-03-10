Yokogawa Receives Order for Integrated Water Facility Management System from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa Water and Sewerage Authority

Tokyo, Japan - March 10, 2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that its subsidiary Yokogawa Middle East & Africa has received an order for an integrated water facility monitoring and management system from the Addis Ababa Water and Sewerage Authority (AAWSA), which is responsible for the water supply and wastewater treatment systems that serve the Ethiopian capital city of Addis Ababa. The company will help to ensure reliable access to water by optimizing the operation of the city's water supply facilities.

One of the largest and fastest growing cities in Africa, Addis Ababa is experiencing water shortages due to the inability of the water supply system to keep up with demand. As such, a variety of water initiatives have been under consideration at the state level to benefit society and foster economic growth.

In this project, Yokogawa will upgrade several existing systems and supply new systems for monitoring reservoirs, pumping stations, water treatment plants, transmission and distribution pipes, and related facilities. It will also deliver a new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for the integrated monitoring of all water supply facilities. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025, and will include installation, training programs, and the provision of several years of after-sales support services. Yokogawa's cutting-edge technology will enable the real-time visualization of the status of the water supply system in Addis Ababa and will help to ensure the proper management and operation of facilities so that water can be supplied effectively over a wide area.

Kunimasa Shigeno, president and CEO of Yokogawa Middle East & Africa, says, “Water supply systems play an essential role in industry or society, and it is important to make effective use of limited water resources. In close cooperation with AAWSA, we will fully utilize Yokogawa's technology and know-how to ensure a stable supply of water for the people of Ethiopia.”

